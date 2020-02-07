Clemson softball wins inaugural game

What a great way to start a brand-new program. Playing its inaugural game Friday in Orlando, the Clemson softball team earned its first win thanks to Hannah Goodwin’s three-run home run down the right field line in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Goodwin’s three-run bomb lifted the Tigers to a 6-2 victory over St. John’s at the UCF Knights Softball Complex in Orlando. Clemson is playing in a five-team tournament at UCF to start the 2020 season. The Tigers will play Duke at 12:30 p.m., today.

Goodwin’s home run was the first one in the history of the Clemson program.

Logan Caymol earned the first ever win in Clemson history on the circle. She pitched all seven innings and allowed just two runs on four hits, while striking out eight batters and walking just one.

The Tigers (1-0) scored their first run in the program’s history in the bottom of the second inning when Cammy Pereira singled through the left side with two outs to drive Bailey Taylor home. Taylor’s run tied the game at 1-1.

The game remained tied until the bottom of the fifth inning when MK Bonamy and Valerie Cagle reached base on fielder’s choices. Then with two outs, on a 1-1 count, Goodwin hit her shot to right field, giving the Tigers’ a 4-1 lead.

Clemson added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth when Carlee Shannon scored after Marissa Guimbarda was hit by a pitch with two outs. Goodwin got a fourth RBI when she too was hit by a pitch, allowing Pereira to score for a 6-1 lead.

St. John’s scored another run in the top of the seventh inning, but it was a little too late for the Red Storm.

The Tigers, who finished the game with four hits, scored all six runs with two outs.

—photo courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications