Game time, TV channel set for Clemson-Notre Dame

NBC Sports announced today that the game between Clemson and Notre Dame on Saturday, Nov. 7 has been set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on NBC.

Clemson enters the contest with a 3-1 all-time record against Notre Dame, including most recently a 30-3 victory in the College Football Playoff National Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl Classic in 2018. Clemson’s top-ranked scoring defense held Notre Dame to three points, tied for the fewest points in Notre Dame’s bowl history, as Clemson earned the 14th victory of its 15-0 national championship campaign.

Clemson won in its only trip to Notre Dame Stadium to date, earning a 16-10 road victory against the Irish on Nov. 17, 1979. The Tigers forced five turnovers in the contest, including a fumble recovery and two interceptions, respectively, by future Clemson Hall of Famers Jeff Davis and Terry Kinard. Three Obed Ariri field goals and a Billy Lott touchdown run helped Clemson overcome a 10-point deficit in the win.

Travel packages for the trip are available at ClemsonSportsTravel.com. Kickoff times for other games on Clemson’s 2020 schedule remain to be announced. Fans are encouraged to stay tuned to ClemsonTigers.com for additional information on Clemson’s 2020 schedule as it becomes available.