Offer would put Tigers in ‘good spot’ with rising WR recruit

One wide receiver on Clemson’s radar in the 2022 class that has seen his recruitment take off recently is Greg Gaines of Tampa (Fla.) Bay Tech High School.

Miami, Florida State, West Virginia and Iowa all offered Gaines in January, following his offers from Auburn, South Carolina, Iowa State and UCF in December.

“The man above is blessing me with numerous options and allowing me to keep schools rolling in by maintaining a great GPA while being a great athlete on the field,” Gaines said of his recruiting process. “So I can only say it’s going very well for me.”

Clemson is showing interest in Gaines; offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and new wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham were among the coaches that stopped by his school over the course of the January contact period.

“K-State, Miami, Michigan State, Ohio State and Clemson,” Gaines said, listing the programs that paid him a visit.

Gaines (6-2, 170) was on UCF’s campus in January for a seven-on-seven competition. Last summer, he traveled to Clemson with a group of prospects from the Tampa area to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp.

Clemson is one of the schools that Gaines and his family are looking to possibly visit this spring or summer.

“Penn State, FSU, Georgia and a few more,” he said. “Clemson could potentially fall into the group.”

Gaines has been high on Clemson since he visited for camp last summer and hopes to see the Tigers eventually pull the trigger on an offer after they begin offering 2022 recruits.

“The thing that appeals the most about Clemson is that they’re a family,” he said. “They’ll fit in by showing me how I can fit into their family and how they are going to help move me closer to my dream and being able to provide a great education to me. If they were to offer, they would sit in a good spot for my recruitment.”

As a sophomore last season, Gaines grabbed 39 receptions for 664 yards and scored eight touchdowns.

