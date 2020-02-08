Spring Preview: It’s Rodgers’ time to shine in the slot position

As Clemson moved into the 2019 season, no one really knew what would become of the slot position.

Diondre Overton came out of the summer as the starter. Last spring, Amari Rodgers, the projected starter in the slot, tore his ACL and his return was questionable at best. However, by Week 2 of the season he was back on the field and by Week 5 he earned his starting position back, as well as the Tigers’ punt return specialist.

Though Rodgers returned from a torn ACL in less than six months, the season as a whole did not go as he would have liked. He finished the year with just 30 catches for 426 yards and four touchdowns. Though productive, he was not as dominant in the slot as he and the Clemson coaches would have hoped.

Rodgers’ production in 2019 ultimately led to his return to Clemson for his senior year, where he hopes he can become the superstar there that his predecessor, Hunter Renfrow, was.

Here is a look at what the Clemson depth chart will look like at the slot position going into spring practice. Clemson starts spring practice on Feb. 26.

Amari Rodgers, Sr., 5-10, 210: Rodgers was an Honorable mention All-ACC at both wide receiver and all-purpose player last year. He caught 30 passes for 426 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing twice for 50 yards and a touchdown. He played in 14 games, while starting 10. He also had 18 punt returns for 151 yards (8.4 avg.). After he tore his ACL in the spring, he returned to action 166 days later in the second week of the season vs. No. 12 Texas A&M, catching two passes for six yards. His best game of the season came a week later when caught four passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns at Syracuse,

Cornell Powell, *Sr., 6-0, 210: Powell has 40 career catches for 329 yards and three touchdowns. He has played in 42 games in his Clemson career to this point. Last year, he caught 15 passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers. Powell is a versatile player who will battle at all three wide receiver positions in the spring.

Brannon Spector, *Fr., 6-1, 195: Spector played in three games last year, while catching three passes for 16 yards. The new owner of the famous No. 13 jersey has a lot of potential to be as good as the previous owner … Hunter Renfrow. With Tyler Grisham now coaching the wide receivers, Spector will get a firsthand account of being coached, as a freshman, by a guy who played the slot position at Clemson. Grisham started in the slot from 2005-’08, while being coached by Dabo Swinney. Grisham was the guy who started the proud No. 13 jersey tradition at wide receiver. Spector is the younger brother of linebacker Baylon Spector and the son of former Clemson player Robbie Spector, who played on the 1988-’90 teams. His sister Blair also attends Clemson University.

Note: *redshirt

A great gift for any Clemson fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame