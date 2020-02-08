You will not hear Clemson make any excuses

Though he had perhaps his worst game as Clemson Tiger, Trevor Lawrence did not mope around about it.

After Clemson lost to LSU in the national championship game last month, the Clemson quarterback walked around the locker room and talked to his teammates, lifting them up and encouraging them. Then he went and answered every question by the media in the postgame press conference and later back at his locker.

“He was very disappointed, but his leadership was tremendous,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney recalled earlier this week. “He went around the whole locker room talking to his teammates. These guys have been great.”

Clemson, who is 29-1 the last two seasons and 69-5 since the start of the 2015 season, understands it lost to the better team when LSU beat them in the Superdome in the National Championship Game in January. The Tigers have not made any excuses on why they lost for the first time in two seasons or blamed anything on the officiating. Instead they have shown the upmost respect for an LSU team that played better and made the necessary plays it takes to win.

“As a competitor, I have a great respect for the team that won because they won it,” Swinney said. “You shake their hand and tip your hat, dust yourself off and get back in the fight. That is what we are going to do.”

The 2019 season is over, and Clemson has already started preparation for 2020 and what it hopes its another return trip to the College Football Playoff and the national championship.

“It’s a new year. It’s a new decade and a new journey,” Swinney said. “For us (on Feb. 26) we are back on the field. We are going to start the process of building this 2020 team and getting ready, for in six and a half months we get back on the field and head to Atlanta.

“The schedule is out, and I can start visualizing that a little bit. Again, most of our guys are here. We can really start molding the team and see what we can do next year.”

Clemson will begin spring practice on Feb. 26 and will conclude spring drills on April 4 with the annual spring game, which will be 2:30 p.m., at Memorial Stadium in Clemson.

