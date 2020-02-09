Looking Ahead: Cornerback

With the 2020 recruiting cycle in the books, Clemson and other schools across the country can now turn more of their attention to prospects in the class of 2021.

In our Looking Ahead series, The Clemson Insider takes a position-by-position look at the Tigers’ top targets in the 2021 class. In this article, we focus on cornerbacks:

Clemson does not currently have a commitment from a 2021 cornerback but figures to take a couple of corners in the class, though that number is subject to change depending on how the roster shakes out.

A few five-star cornerbacks are high on Clemson’s board in Virginia Beach (Va.) Princess Anne’s Tony Grimes, Pinson (Ala.) Valley’s Ga’Quincy McKinstry and Miami (Fla.) Palmetto’s Corey Collier.

Grimes is coming off an unofficial visit to Penn State on Feb. 1. He most recently visited Clemson for the Texas A&M game last September and has said that the Tigers will get one of his official visits in the fall.

Clemson, Penn State, Texas A&M and Georgia are among the top contenders for Grimes, who has set a decision date of Dec. 1.

Like Grimes, McKinstry most recently visited Clemson for the Texas A&M game last season. Alabama got his latest unofficial visit on Feb. 1, when the Tide extended a basketball offer to the two-sport athlete to go with its football offer.

McKinstry does not appear to be close to a decision right now. Clemson, Alabama, Auburn and LSU are several of the schools in the thick of the race.

Collier made an unofficial visit to Clemson last June and picked up an offer from the Tigers.

In late December, Collier dropped a top 10 that included Clemson along with the likes of Florida State, Miami, Florida, Auburn, LSU, Georgia and Ohio State. It looks as if he is still a ways away from making his decision as well.

Some of the other cornerback prospects we’re tracking in the 2021 class are Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake’s Nathaniel Wiggins, Lafayette (La.) Christian Academy’s Sage Ryan, St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet’s Jakailin Johnson, Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett’s Jordan Hancock, Covington (Ga.) Newton’s Nyland Green and Miami (Fla.) Palmetto’s Jason Marshall.

All of the aforementioned players are rated as a four-star prospect by at least one recruiting service. Ryan (No. 32) and Marshall (No. 47) are both ranked as top-50 national prospects according to the 247Sports Composite, while Johnson is ranked No. 51.

Wiggins, Ryan and Johnson all added offers from Clemson during the January contact period.

Marshall received an offer from Clemson last summer and named it one of his top seven schools in December along with Florida, Georgia, Miami, Florida State, LSU and Alabama.

Green earned an offer from Clemson after competing at the Dabo Swinney Camp last June, and Hancock picked up an offer from the Tigers in January.

A great gift for any Clemson fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame