Seven former Clemson players are headed to Indianapolis for the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine from Feb. 23 to March 2.

The list of players that will be representing Clemson at the combine includes offensive linemen Tremayne Anchrum and John Simpson, safeties K’Von Wallace and Tanner Muse, linebacker Isaiah Simmons, cornerback A.J. Terrell and wide receiver Tee Higgins.

