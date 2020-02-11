Elite Florida defender discusses Clemson, recruitment

Alfonzo Allen (pictured far right) is one of the top prospects in the country for the 2022 recruiting class and already has over 20 offers as a sophomore.

The 6-foot, 175-pound safety from Hallandale (Fla.) High School is ranked as the nation’s No. 15 overall prospect in the early 247Sports rankings for the 2022 class.

Allen has not made any college trips lately but is slated to visit Florida State on March 6 and 7.

Several schools have gotten Allen on their campuses in the past, including Clemson.

“I went to Florida, I went to Miami, I went to Alabama, Clemson, South Carolina and Georgia Tech,” he told The Clemson Insider.

Allen visited Clemson last summer to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp as a rising sophomore.

“It was great. The campus is great,” he said. “The energy was good, too, and I like the coaches’ vibe. The campus was cool. It was a good vibe out there.”

When he was on campus, Allen had a chance to chat with defensive coordinator Brent Venables and cornerbacks coach Mike Reed.

“They said they like how I play,” Allen said, “and I’ve got to keep working and just keep grinding.”

Last season, Allen totaled 44 tackles, including six for loss and a sack, to go with three quarterback hurries, eight pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

Allen believes he will bring versatility to the program he decides to play for in college.

“They’re going to get a hybrid safety,” he said. “I can play it all, outside linebacker to free safety.”

Allen’s offer list includes schools such as Alabama, LSU, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Texas A&M, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Penn State and Arizona State.

It’s very early in the recruiting process for Allen, who does not plan to commit any time soon.

“My decision will be real late,” he said. “Probably like my senior year.”

Allen named Florida and Arizona State as the schools he feels are showing the most interest right now, but says his recruitment is wide open and he doesn’t have any early favorites.

As Allen goes through the process and evaluates schools, he is looking for a few things in particular.

“A place that makes me feel like I’m home, a coaching staff that I know is going to take care of me and that’s going to help me get to the NFL at the next level,” he said.

An offer from the Tigers in the future, should they decide to extend one, would serve as validation for Allen.

“That would mean I’m really doing something good because that’s a real big school, and that means a lot,” he said. “Alabama and Clemson, getting an offer from them, that means you’re doing something right.”

