Myrtle Beach WR getting interest from Clemson, sets visit

Clemson has been showing interest in a wide receiver prospect from Myrtle Beach that is closing in on two dozen scholarship offers.

Class of 2021 recruit JJ Jones (6-3, 195) began communicating with Tigers’ receivers coach Tyler Grisham a couple of months ago.

“Me and Coach Grisham, we text each other about every one to two days,” Jones told The Clemson Insider. “We stay in contact as much as possible. We started this process probably about two months ago, but it’s been heating up a lot lately and they said they’re real interested in me. They said they really like my film and they want to get me up to campus so we can start building a relationship.”

Jones is now scheduled to visit Clemson for its upcoming March 7 junior day. It will mark his first unofficial visit to the school since he attended a game at Death Valley his freshman year.

“I was getting recruited as a DB, so I was playing defense back in that time,” he said. “But they seem way more interested now than they were when I was a freshman.”

Clemson assistant Danny Pearman stopped by Myrtle Beach High to check on Jones during the January contact period, while coaches from schools such as Penn State, West Virginia, North Carolina, Miami, Florida and South Carolina paid him a visit as well.

Jones received his first offer from West Virginia last summer before adding Power Five offers from Penn State, Louisville, North Carolina, Wake Forest and Vanderbilt in the fall. Duke and Indiana both offered in December, followed by Virginia Tech, NC State, Georgia Tech, Tennessee and Arkansas in January.

Jones has visited Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina so far this offseason after going to games at South Carolina, Penn State, North Carolina, Duke, Wake Forest and Coastal Carolina during this past season.

According to Jones, he is being recruited hardest right now by West Virginia, Penn State, North Carolina and Louisville. He is not claiming any favorites at this time and says he is unsure when he will make his decision.

Jones said it “would be a dream come true” to see Clemson join the mix with an offer.

“Just being able to have the opportunity to play for that program, I’d be truly blessed,” the Palmetto State standout added. “That would be extraordinary.”

Jones gave his overall thoughts on Dabo Swinney’s program.

“That’s just a powerhouse program,” he said. “They’ve been dominant this past whole decade. Coach Swinney’s a very consistent, energetic coach that you would love to play for, and just the whole Clemson program seems extraordinary.”

Jones transferred to Myrtle Beach from Socastee High School ahead of his junior season in 2019, when he recorded 45 receptions for 707 yards and 16 touchdowns.

