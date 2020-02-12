Caymol pitches no-hitter in leading Tigers to win

Pitching a no-hitter in softball is a more common feat than it is in baseball, but that does not make it any less special.

It was definitely special to Clemson pitcher Logan Caymol. Not only did she record Clemson’s first ever win at the Clemson Softball Stadium on Wednesday, but she also recorded the program’s first no-hitter.

The redshirt freshman, who recorded the program’s first win in last week’s UCF Black & Gold Tournament, helped the Tigers beat Western Carolina 8-0 in Game 2 Wednesday to split the afternoon doubleheader. The Catamounts won Game 1, 2-0.

“I did not even know I had a no-hitter until after the game,” Caymol said. “You can’t have a no-hitter without an amazing defense and an amazing catcher, so I am thankful to them. JoJo (Hyatt) played an amazing game and I am just thankful.”

Caymol finished the afternoon with 11 strikeouts and walked just two batters, while not allowing a single hit. She faced just 16 batters.

“My rise-ball was definitely working a lot better than it was last weekend,” she said. “Me and (Kyle Jamieson) did one-on-one yesterday just working on that pitch for 45 straight minutes, so I am just thankful he helped me get it back.”

At the plate, Cammy Pereira had three hits and drove in one, while Valerie Cagle had two hits, a home run and 3 RBIs. MK Bonamy had two hits, while Hyatt got one hit and drove in two runs. Grace Mattimore had one and RBI as well.

After going scoreless in the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader, the Tigers wasted little time in Game 2 getting on the scoreboard. Cagle homered to left centerfield with a runner on base to give Clemson a 2-0 lead.

That was really all Caymol needed as the righty blew past Catamount batters all afternoon.

“That was just a dominating performance and took a lot of pressure off of us,” Clemson head coach John Rittman said. “We are super excited about getting that win and what a great atmosphere tonight. It was just special to be a part of history.”

Clemson (3-4) added to its lead in the bottom of the fourth inning with four runs on four hits. The Tigers got a lead-off double from Abi Stuart, who later scored on passed ball, and a triple from Hyatt to right centerfield, which brought Alia Logoleo home for a 4-0 lead.

Still with no outs, Pereira singled to centerfield to make it 5-0 and then Cagle doubled to right center, scoring Pereira. It was Cagle’s third RBI of the afternoon.

Clemson forced the 8-run mercy rule in the bottom of the fifth inning, with three runs.

The Tigers will host the ACC/Big Ten Challenge this weekend. They will play Maryland in Game 1 on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

