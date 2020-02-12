Clemson offer ‘huge’ for California ATH

Clemson has had a lot of success recruiting players from the state of California recently and made another move for a Golden State standout earlier this week, offering 2021 athlete Jaylin Smith from Bishop Alemany High School in Los Angeles.

“The Clemson offer is huge to me because growing up, Clemson has always been a great school, with a great coaching staff,” Smith told The Clemson Insider. “So I’ve always looked at Clemson as a prestigious school and program.”

Clemson defensive assistant Xavier Brewer has been in contact with Smith for about a week, and defensive coordinator Brent Venables informed him of the offer a few days ago.

The Tigers are recruiting Smith (5-11, 180) as a hybrid safety/athlete.

“I would describe myself as a great playmaker, as well as an on-field coach, with a great mindset for the game,” he said. “I can cover and make tackles in the box, as well as run, return, and catch the ball for touchdowns.”

Venables and Brewer want to get Smith on campus at Clemson for an unofficial visit in the near future.

“Coach X, Coach V, and I talked about visiting very shortly over my spring break,” Smith said. “I’m looking forward to visiting the great city and city campus!”

Texas extended an offer to Smith on Tuesday, joining Clemson and schools such as Penn State, Southern Cal, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Arizona State on his offer sheet.

Smith has one visit set in stone and is looking to check out some more schools in the spring.

“On March 23rd I will be attending ASU,” he said. “During this week my coach and I will be planning out some visits for my spring break.”

Smith says Clemson is one of the programs he was a fan of growing up.

“Washington, Clemson, LSU, and USC have been my childhood favorites because these specific schools produce great men outside of football, which is very big for me,” he explained.

