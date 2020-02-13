5-star, nation’s No. 1 WR gives update on Clemson, recruitment

One of Clemson’s priority targets in the 2021 class is Steilacoom (Wash.) five-star Emeka Egbuka, the nation’s top-ranked wide receiver and a top-15 national prospect regardless of position.

Egbuka (6-1, 190) received an offer from the Tigers last summer and continues to communicate regularly with members of the coaching staff.

“I’ve been in contact with them a lot,” Egbuka told The Clemson Insider recently. “They just tell me how big of a role I could play there.”

Egbuka and new Clemson receivers coach Tyler Grisham are beginning to build a relationship following Jeff Scott’s departure to South Florida to be its next head coach.

“I am mostly just getting to know Coach Grisham,” Egbuka said.

Clemson is one of several schools that have been most aggressively pursuing Egbuka.

“Clemson, UW, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Stanford and LSU recruit me the hardest,” he said.

All seven of those schools made the top 10 list that Egbuka released back in October, with Alabama, Notre Dame and Southern Cal rounding out his favorites.

Egbuka is in the process of planning his official visits, and the Tigers are still in line to land one of them.

“Clemson will definitely get an official from me, just don’t have a date,” he said.

As for when Egbuka will render a commitment, the timing remains up in the air.

“Not sure when I want to make my decision,” he said. “Just when it feels right.”

Egbuka is ranked as the nation’s No. 1 athlete and No. 8 overall prospect in the 2021 class by 247Sports, while Rivals considers him the No. 1 receiver and No. 11 overall prospect.

In 14 games as a junior last season, Egbuka racked up 83 receptions for 1,607 yards and 25 touchdowns.

