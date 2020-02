Clemson has extended a new offer to a prospect in the class of 2021.

Tallahassee (Fla.) Godby cornerback De’Shawn Rucker announced the offer from the Tigers on Thursday.

Clemson joins Florida State, LSU, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland and others on his offer list.

Rucker (5-11, 170) was credited with 62 total tackles (three for a loss), seven pass deflections, three interceptions and a fumble recovery as a junior last season.