Clemson extends new 2021 offer

Clemson has dispensed another offer to a prospect in the class of 2021.

Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard defensive back Ryan Barnes reported the offer on Friday afternoon.

So far this year, Barnes (6-2, 175) has also received offers from Oklahoma, Penn State, Michigan, LSU, Florida, Georgia and numerous others.

Tennessee was first to offer Barnes last November, followed by Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh and Duke in December.

Barnes is planning to visit a number of schools this spring, including Clemson on March 7.