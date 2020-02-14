Clemson in top 6 for elite CB prospect

Clemson has made the cut for one of the nation’s top cornerback prospects in the 2021 class.

St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet four-star Jakailin Johnson named the Tigers one of his top six schools on Friday afternoon, along with Southern Cal, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Missouri and Florida.

Johnson is ranked as high as the No. 2 corrner and No. 33 overall prospect in the 2021 class by Rivals, while the 247Sports Composite tabs him as the No. 5 corner and No, 52 overall prospect.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder was named a second-team MaxPreps All-American after recording seven interceptions as a junior last season and leading his team to the Missouri Class 6 state championship.