Clemson in top 6 for elite CB prospect

Clemson in top 6 for elite CB prospect

Recruiting

Clemson in top 6 for elite CB prospect

By 1 hour ago

By: |

Clemson has made the cut for one of the nation’s top cornerback prospects in the 2021 class.

St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet four-star Jakailin Johnson named the Tigers one of his top six schools on Friday afternoon, along with Southern Cal, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Missouri and Florida.

Johnson is ranked as high as the No. 2 corrner and No. 33 overall prospect in the 2021 class by Rivals, while the 247Sports Composite tabs him as the No. 5 corner and No, 52 overall prospect.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder was named a second-team MaxPreps All-American after recording seven interceptions as a junior last season and leading his team to the Missouri Class 6 state championship.

, , Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

reply
1hr

With the 2020 recruiting cycle in the books, Clemson and other schools across the country can now turn more of their attention to prospects in the class of 2021. In our Looking Ahead series, The (…)

reply
17hr

Wake Forest out-rebounded Clemson by eight in Littlejohn Coliseum on Thursday night as the Lady Tigers’ losing streak stretched to eight straight games. They fell to the Demon Deacons 66-52 despite an above (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home