Clemson opening day postgame report

Clemson head coach Monte Lee, Sam Weatherly, Kier Meredith and Carson Spiers talk about the Tigers 5-3 opening day win over Liberty.
Watch the coaches and players press conferences on TCITV:
Clemson defeated Liberty, 5-3, in the season opener at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday. Check out Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery of all the Opening Day action! Photo Gallery
Clemson has sent out another offer to a cornerback prospect in the 2021 class. Philip Riley of Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale announced the offer from the Tigers on Friday night. Clemson joins Boston College, (…)
Clemson extended a few new scholarship offers this week to prospects in the 2021 class. The Clemson Insider recaps the latest offers right here: Jaylin Smith, 2021 ATH, Mission Hills, Calif. (Bishop Alemany) (…)
Clemson got two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on an RBI single from Elijah Henderson and Sam Hall scored on a wild pitch and then an error as the Tigers topped Liberty 5-3 Friday at Doug (…)
The Tigers took the lead in the bottom of the fifth. Elijah Henderson walked before Kier Meredith reached on a fielder’s choice. Meredith reached second on an error on a pickoff play. With two outs Adam (…)
Liberty took the lead when they plated a run in the top of the fourth. The lead didn’t last long as the Tigers tied the game in the bottom of the inning. Sam Hall hit a solo shot to left center for the (…)
For the first three innings Friday, Clemson struggled to figure out Maryland pitcher Courtney Wyche as the Terrapin struck out seven batters by throwing mostly in the 70s. However, Marissa Guimbarda got (…)
Clemson has made the cut for one of the nation’s top cornerback prospects in the 2021 class. St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet four-star Jakailin Johnson named the Tigers one of his top six schools on Friday (…)
Clemson has dispensed another offer to a prospect in the class of 2021. Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard defensive back Ryan Barnes reported the offer on Friday afternoon. So far this year, Barnes (6-2, (…)
With the 2020 recruiting cycle in the books, Clemson and other schools across the country can now turn more of their attention to prospects in the class of 2021. In our Looking Ahead series, The (…)