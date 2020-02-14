Fast-rising Florida DB planning Clemson visit after offer

De’Shawn Rucker has seen his recruitment skyrocket since the calendar turned to 2020.

The class of 2021 defensive back from Godby High School in Tallahassee, Fla., entered the year without an offer but now has a double-digit offer list that includes schools such as Florida State, LSU, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Kentucky and Maryland.

This week, Rucker (5-11, 170) received one of his biggest offers yet when Clemson came calling.

“Getting the offer from Clemson was a blessing,” he told The Clemson Insider. “Still hasn’t hit me that one of the best football programs in the country has offered me. I found out about my offer through the defensive staff over the phone.”

Rucker just recently began communicating with the Tigers.

“I’ve been in contact with the coaching staff for a few days now,” he said. “Also the coaching staff likes my film, feels I’m a great competitor and can’t wait for me to see the campus.”

That will happen soon as Rucker is planning an unofficial visit to Clemson.

“I do plan on going up to Death Valley sometime in the spring,” he said.

Because Rucker is in the early stages of his recruitment, he is not ready to name any favorites right now.

“The recruiting process has really just picked up in the month of January so I do not have any top choices at the time,” he said.

Rucker describes himself as an athletic cover corner with the versatility to play multiple positions.

“I would say I’m an explosive and great guarding corner,” he said, “but because of my athletic ability I can move around the defense to free safety, strong safety or even the Star/nickel position.”

As a junior last season, Rucker was credited with 62 total tackles (three for a loss), seven pass deflections, three interceptions and a fumble recovery.

