Tigers open season with win over Liberty

Clemson got two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on an RBI single from Elijah Henderson and Sam Hall scored on a wild pitch and then an error as the Tigers topped Liberty 5-3 Friday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

The marked the Tigers third straight win to start a season, as head coach Monte Lee improved to 3-2 in season openers.

On the mound, starter Sam Weatherly gave up just one run on two hits in four innings of work, but he did allow six walks. However, he bounced back by striking out eight batters. Geoffrey Gilbert earned the win on the mound, giving up just one hit in two innings of work.

In all, Clemson pitching gave up 11 walks.

Carson Spiers came on in the seventh inning and got the final nine outs to earn the save.

After Liberty took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning, the Tigers answered with a run of their own when Sam Hall homered to left centerfield on 0-1 count with two outs.

Clemson took the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning when Adam Hackenberg singled to left field to bring Kier Meredith home. Hackenberg RBI came with two outs, as well.

Hall then scored for the second time in the game when he advanced to third on a wild pitch from Liberty pitcher Garrett Price and then scored when catcher Brad Gulakowski threw the ball into left field. That gave the Tigers a 4-1 lead at the time.

Before Spiers came in, Liberty added a run to close the gap to 4-2, but Clemson picked up an insurance run with one out in the bottom of the eight inning on an RBI single up the middle from James Parker to score Mac Starbuck from third. Starbuck singled to left field to get things started in the inning.

Henderson had two hits to go with his RBI, while Hackenberg had two hits and drove in a run.

The Tigers and Flames will play Game 2 of their three-game series at 1 p.m. on Saturday.