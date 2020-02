Clemson got an historical win Saturday when it downed No. 5 Louisville, 77-62, Saturday at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

Coupled with the Tigers’ win over then No. 3 Duke on Jan. 14, it marked Clemson’s second win over a top 5 team in the same season. That has not happened at Clemson in 40 years.

