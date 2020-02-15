Clemson in Top 3 for 5-star DB

Opa Locka (Fla.) Western five-star safety James Williams named Clemson one of his top three schools via Twitter on Saturday evening, along with Georgia and Alabama.

Williams is the No. 1 safety and No. 5 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Back in September, Williams announced a top five of Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Auburn and Miami, so the latter two programs have been eliminated from his short list.

As a junior last season, Williams recorded 62 total tackles, six interceptions, four pass deflections and five caused fumbles.

The Bulldogs have widely been considered the favorite to land Williams.

I’m Just the Same Young King From The Sandbox 🔋 Top 3 🤤…..#Blessed pic.twitter.com/BFevhoWLT5 — James Williams (@Begreat_20) February 16, 2020

