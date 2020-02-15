Clemson in Top 3 for 5-star DB

Opa Locka (Fla.) Western five-star safety James Williams named Clemson one of his top three schools via Twitter on Saturday evening, along with Georgia and Alabama.

Williams is the No. 1 safety and No. 5 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Back in September, Williams announced a top five of Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Auburn and Miami, so the latter two programs have been eliminated from his short list.

As a junior last season, Williams recorded 62 total tackles, six interceptions, four pass deflections and five caused fumbles.

The Bulldogs have widely been considered the favorite to land Williams.

