Texas WR, Clemson legacy recruit gives the latest

One wide receiver prospect in the 2022 class on Clemson’s radar is Jackson Fields, the son of former Tiger tight end Stacy Fields.

Fields, a 6-foot-6 athlete, attended The Kinkaid School in Houston before transferring to Elkins High School in Missouri City, Texas, in order to play against better competition and gain more exposure. In his first season at Elkins as a sophomore in 2019, he recorded 20 receptions for 536 yards and four touchdowns, including two scores of 20-plus yards, to go with a handful of pancake blocks.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Fields to get the latest.

“Recruiting wise, things are going good,” he said. “I’m starting seven-on-seven and I’m trying to get my name out there for different colleges, and we’ve had colleges at our seven-on-seven tournaments. I’m just trying to perform and get looked at, get noticed.”

Coaches from several Division I programs visited his school during the contact period in January, including Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Houston and Rice.

“I heard that one of the coaches was like, ‘Who’s this kid?’” Fields said. “They saw my height on the stat sheet and saw what I did last year and saw my description, so they were trying to figure out who I really was.”

Fields will be busy this summer as he is planning to participate in a bunch of football camps at different colleges.

“University of Texas at Austin, SMU, Baylor, Texas A&M and TCU, and also I’m going to try to make it to USF,” he listed. “And Clemson, for sure – I’m going to be there every single year.”

Fields has camped at Clemson three years and has drawn comparisons from the coaching staff to a young Tee Higgins. This summer, he hopes to show the coaches how he has improved as a player, especially from a physical standpoint.

“My route-running, my speed, and I’m going to get stronger, show them my strength and my weight-gain,” he said.

Fields looks forward to working with new Clemson receivers coach Tyler Grisham again at the camp in June.

“He was a very good player when he played, he’s a good coach,” Fields said. “He coached me when I was with the middle school camp when I was in middle school. I was always in his group, he was showing me routes and stuff, just trying to get me to progress. So I feel like my relationship with him is very good.”

Fields also plays basketball and is getting hoops interest from Vanderbilt and Rice, but football is the sport he wants to play at the next level.

“I feel like I have a better chance in football due to my size and ability to be a mismatch for all DBs to guard me because of my length,” he said. “I’m basically always open because no one can really handle my reach.”

Fields’ goal is to earn an offer from Clemson and have the chance to follow in his father’s footsteps as a member of the Tigers.

“That would be my dream offer,” he said. “I’d probably stop playing basketball and just focus on football. I just want to really continue the Fields legacy there at Clemson.”

Fields added that “the community and the brotherhood” is what he likes the most about Dabo Swinney’s program.

“Everyone seems tight and they love it,” he said. “It’s just the community and stuff, and the players all seem close and Coach Dabo is a great coach.”

