Clemson 1 Liberty 0 Photo Gallery

Clemson 1 Liberty 0 Photo Gallery

Baseball

Clemson 1 Liberty 0 Photo Gallery

By 59 seconds ago

By: |

Clemson defeated Liberty 1-0 Saturday to win the series.  The Clemson Insider was on hand for all of the action.

Photo Gallery

, , , Baseball, Galleries

More TCI

Latest

reply
2hr

Marissa Guimbarda’s two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning was the perfect ending to what was a perfect day for Clemson Athletics on Saturday. Guimbarda’s home run to centerfield lifted (…)

reply
15hr

Opa Locka (Fla.) Western five-star safety James Williams named Clemson one of his top three schools via Twitter on Saturday evening, along with Georgia and Alabama. Williams is the No. 1 safety and No. 5 (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home