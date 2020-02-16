Clemson 1 Liberty 0 Photo Gallery

Clemson defeated Liberty 1-0 Saturday to win the series. The Clemson Insider was on hand for all of the action.
Looking Ahead: Quarterback
With the 2020 recruiting cycle in the books, Clemson and other schools across the country can now turn more of their attention to prospects in the class of 2021. In our Looking (…)
A perfect day in Clemson
Marissa Guimbarda’s two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning was the perfect ending to what was a perfect day for Clemson Athletics on Saturday. Guimbarda’s home run to centerfield lifted (…)
Offer puts Tigers in front for Florida corner
This past week, Clemson dished out three offers to cornerback prospects in the 2021 class, including Philip Riley of Bloomingdale High School in Valrico, Fla. Riley (6-0, 190) received the offer from (…)
Guimbarda home run lifts Clemson past Michigan State
It was a slow start for Clemson Saturday as Michigan State pitcher Sarah Ladd held the Tigers scoreless through the first five innings of the game. At the bottom of the 6th, Marissa Guimbarda put Clemson (…)
Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Tigers hammer Louisville
Clemson got an historical win Saturday when it downed No. 5 Louisville, 77-62, Saturday at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson. Coupled with the Tigers’ win over then No. 3 Duke on Jan. 14, it marked (…)
Brownell: 'Our guys played at an elite level tonight'
Clemson in Top 3 for 5-star DB
Opa Locka (Fla.) Western five-star safety James Williams named Clemson one of his top three schools via Twitter on Saturday evening, along with Georgia and Alabama. Williams is the No. 1 safety and No. 5 (…)
Clemson buries Cardinals, makes history
The Clemson men’s basketball team did something on Saturday that had not been done by a Tigers team since the 1979-’80 season. Clemson beat No. 5 Louisville 77-62 at Littlejohn Coliseum. It marked the (…)
14-run second inning lifts Tigers past Maryland
After scoring 12 runs in the seventh inning against St. John’s less than one week ago, the Clemson Softball team dialed up 14 runs in the second inning on the way to winning 21-2 over Maryland Saturday at the (…)
Clemson's Saturday baseball postgame report
Clemson downed Liberty 1-0 Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium to win the series and move to 2-0 on the season. Head coach Monte Lee, outfielder Elijah Henderson, pitcher Davis Sharpe and (…)