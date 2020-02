For the first time since 1980, the Clemson men’s basketball team defeated two top 5 teams in the same season thanks to Saturday’s 77-62 victory over No. 5 Louisville at Litttlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

After the game, head coach Brad Brownell said the energy the fans brought to Littlejohn played a huge role in the Tigers’ win.

