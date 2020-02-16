Clemson takes the lead in third inning

Clemson takes the lead in third inning

Baseball

Clemson takes the lead in third inning

By 19 minutes ago

By: |

Clemson took the lead in the third inning of Game 3 Sunday against Liberty at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

In the bottom of the third, Elijah Henderson hit a one-out double down the left field line. Kier Meredith followed with an infield single advancing Henderson to third. Meredith then stole second to put both runners in scoring position.

James Parker walked to load the bases before Adam Hackenberg singled to score Henderson and Meredith.

After three inning of play, the Tigers led Liberty, 2-0.

Clemson baseball is back.  Get your official Clemson gear right here!

Clemson Tigers gear at Fanatics.com

, , , , Baseball

More TCI

Latest

reply
6hr

Marissa Guimbarda’s two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning was the perfect ending to what was a perfect day for Clemson Athletics on Saturday. Guimbarda’s home run to centerfield lifted (…)

reply
19hr

Opa Locka (Fla.) Western five-star safety James Williams named Clemson one of his top three schools via Twitter on Saturday evening, along with Georgia and Alabama. Williams is the No. 1 safety and No. 5 (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home