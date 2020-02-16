No. 1 Pennsylvania recruit excited to visit ‘dream school’ Clemson

Clemson will soon play host to the top-ranked player in the state of Pennsylvania and one of the top prospects in the country for the 2022 class regardless of position.

Imhotep Institute (Philadelphia) defensive end/outside linebacker Enai White told The Clemson Insider that he plans to check out a few schools in March.

“I’m visiting South Carolina, Clemson, Tennessee next month,” he said.

White (6-5, 215) looks forward to what will be his first visit to Clemson.

“I’m very excited,” he said. “It has a great tradition.”

White will make the trip to Clemson with a few coaches and teammates from Imhotep Institute, including 2021 three-star defensive tackle Taleeq Robbins and 2023 safety Rahmir Stewart.

More than two dozen programs have already extended offers to White, including Penn State, Michigan, LSU, Texas A&M, Tennessee, South Carolina, Kentucky, Maryland, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh and West Virginia to name some.

White singled out LSU as his favorite school right now among those that have offered, but says Clemson is an offer he is really hoping to one day receive.

“It’s my dream school,” he said.

White most recently visited Pittsburgh, Kentucky and West Virginia. He is ranked as the No. 1 prospect from Pennsylvania, No. 3 weak-side defensive end and No. 31 overall prospect in the 2022 class by 247Sports.

