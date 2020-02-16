Tigers earn 2nd opening series sweep in 10 years

The Tigers extinguished the Liberty Flames Sunday with a score of 6-2 and a series sweep in their first weekend of competition this season at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Today’s win marks just the second time since 2010 that Clemson has opened up the year with a series sweep, the first being the lone opening series sweep of the decade in 2018 against William and Mary. Bryce Teodosio came away with the eventual game-winning run thanks to a sac-fly from Elijah Henderson in the bottom of the eighth.

Henderson got things started for the Tigers in the third with a double and Adam Hackenberg came in with a clutch single for 2 RBI’s to put Clemson on the board first with a score of 2-0. The Flames came back with a vengeance though, tying the game in the top of the fourth with a two-run homer to center field from Ben Highfill.

With two outs in the bottom of the fifth, Hackenberg delivered a beautiful single down the left side to bring Parker in for another run, lifting the Tigers to a score of 3-2 over the Flames.

Mac Starbuck brought the rhythm back for the Tigers in the sixth with double down the left side. Henderson’s single down the middle shortly after brought Starbuck in to score Clemson’s fourth run of the day. Clemson tallied another run with a bomb to left field from third baseman James Parker, bringing the score to 5-2 Clemson.

The Tigers later closed out the scoring in the bottom of the eighth with a double down the left field line from Bryce Teodosio, who was later brought in by a sac-fly to left for a final score of 6-2.

Clemson returns to Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina on Tuesday to take on the Citadel Bulldogs. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.