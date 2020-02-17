Clemson commit believes 2021 class will be even better than ’20

Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake four-star wide receiver Dacari Collins is a part of what is shaping up to be a special 2021 Clemson recruiting class, one that he believes will end up being even better than the Tigers’ 2020 signing class that finished the cycle ranked among the top three classes in the country by all the major recruiting services.

“I think we’re going to be a pretty good class. Actually, I think we’re going to be bigger than the 2020 class,” Collins told The Clemson Insider. “We’ve just got to have more guys come up and make it home.”

Right now, Clemson’s 2021 class ranks No. 2 nationally behind only Ohio State. The Tigers have nine commitments after picking up four verbal pledges during the weekend of their elite junior day on Jan. 25, including one from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco four-star wideout Beaux Collins.

“It’s a great addition to our team, to our family,” Dacari said of his fellow receiver commit. “We’re going to do great things. We both have the same last name, so it should be something interesting to watch.”

Dacari expects he and Beaux to be a unique tandem at wide receiver for the Tigers in the future.

“Great duo,” he said. “We’re going to make our own duo. We’re not going to be like anybody else. We’re going to be different.”

Both players keep in touch with new Clemson receivers coach Tyler Grisham on a regular basis.

“I talk to Coach Grisham a lot, really,” Dacari said. “He texts me and Beaux a lot in the group chat. But I just check up on him and see how’s he doing and all that, what’s going on.”

Dacari used to work with Grisham at the Dabo Swinney Camp when he was a middle schooler, so he has actually known Grisham longer than he has known former Tiger receivers coach Jeff Scott, who of course is now the head coach at South Florida.

“It was already a strong-type bond because I used to go to camp when I was little and he was always my receivers coach before I moved on with Scott, so I knew him before I met Scott,” Dacari said.

Dacari will stay on the go this spring as he competes in seven-on-seven games and also participates in a combine or two in the Atlanta area.

“I play with Cam Newton seven-on-seven, so we’re going to be busy pretty much traveling everywhere,” he said. “But I’m probably going to do The Opening and maybe the Rivals 5-star camp.”

Dacari visited Clemson for its elite junior day last month and said he might make it back to campus sometime next month to watch a spring practice or possibly attend Clemson’s next junior day on March 7.

