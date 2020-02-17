Clemson would be ‘top choice’ for highly regarded QB recruit

MJ Morris from Carrollton (Ga.) High School is a highly regarded dual-threat quarterback prospect in the 2022 class with around two dozen scholarship offers already.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound sophomore is on Clemson’s recruiting radar and visited Death Valley for the Texas A&M game in September after participating in the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer.

Morris intends to camp at Clemson again in June and wants to get back on campus before then.

“If invited, I hope to visit them in the spring,” he told The Clemson Insider. “I most definitely plan on camping there again.”

“I would love to see them practice,” he added.

Morris believes he performed well in front of Clemson’s staff at the Swinney Camp last year, and this time around, he hopes to impress the coaches in a different way.

“I think I showed them my athleticism and my ability to throw the football with accuracy and velocity,” he said. “I would love to sit down with them and show my character and football IQ.”

Morris has accumulated offers from Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Missouri, Florida State, Michigan, Penn State, Oregon and a host of other major programs.

According to Morris, a handful of those schools have been showing the most interest.

“Florida State, Tennessee, Michigan, Alabama, Auburn and Penn State,” he listed.

Morris recently made an SEC visit and has a couple more college trips in mind.

“I visited Tennessee and had to cancel Alabama due to our high school dance,” he said. “I hope to visit Florida State and Missouri.”

Morris does not have any favorites in his recruitment right now; “It’s way too early,” he pointed out.

But if the Tigers were to offer in the future, they would be a major contender for his commitment.

“Clemson would be a top choice for me,” he said. “My mother loves the family atmosphere and how genuine they are. A Clemson offer would mean a lot but I’m grateful for what God has blessed me with at a young age. Clemson and Alabama have really treated my mother well and it’s been genuine.”

Morris has a connection to Clemson as he was teammates with former Carrollton High linebacker Kevin Swint, who joined the Tigers’ football team in January as a midyear enrollee.

“I really look up to him because he took me under his wing and always encouraged me to be my best,” Morris said.

Morris is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback and No. 79 overall prospect in the 2022 class.

As a sophomore last season, Morris threw for 2,186 yards and 20 touchdowns with only six interceptions while also rushing for 379 yards and eight touchdowns on 58 carries.

