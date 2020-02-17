Looking Ahead: Linebacker

With the 2020 recruiting cycle in the books, Clemson and other schools across the country can now turn more of their attention to prospects in the class of 2021.

In our Looking Ahead series, The Clemson Insider takes a position-by-position look at the Tigers’ top targets in the 2021 class. In this article, we focus on linebackers:

Clemson landed a commitment from Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s four-star linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. last September and is looking to take another linebacker in the 2021 class.

At the top of the Tigers’ board is Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett four-star Barrett Carter, a top-100 national prospect per Rivals (No. 35 overall), ESPN (No. 96) and the 247Sports Composite (No. 100).

Carter received an offer from Clemson while on campus for the Florida State game last October, and he is expected to return to campus for the program’s junior day on March 7.

This past week, Carter released a top 12 that included Clemson along with Alabama, Auburn, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Ohio State and Oklahoma.

Carter wants to make his decision sometime before his senior season. Georgia is the frontrunner, and it won’t be easy to pull Carter away from the Bulldogs, but the Tigers will have an opportunity to help their chances and make a great impression when they get him back on campus next month.

Some of the other linebacker prospects in the 2021 class we’re keeping an eye on are Graceville (Fla.) four-star Xavian Sorey, Dallas (Ga.) Paulding County four-star Smael Mondon, Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances four-star Aaron Willis, Norfolk (Va.) Lake Taylor three-star Malik Newton and Kernersville (N.C.) Glenn three-star Raneiria Dillworth.

Dillworth is the only one among that group that does not cite an offer from Clemson. He announced a top five of Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, NC State and South Carolina earlier this month and is eyeing a spring decision, but the Tigers have the clout to potentially enter the mix if they were to pull the trigger on an offer.

Fanatics is having a President’s Day sale with up to 65 percent off site wide. Get your official Clemson gear right here!