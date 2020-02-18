Clemson offer ‘would mean everything’ to big in-state recruit

Chapin (S.C.) offensive lineman Chase Sweigart has seen his recruitment start to pick up following his sophomore season in 2019. The big 6-foot-6, 285-pound prospect in the class of 2022 is getting interest from a bunch of Power Five programs.

Clemson is among those that stopped by Chapin High School during the recent contact period to check up on Sweigart.

“I’ve had Louisville contact me to come watch a game,” he told TCI. “I’ve taken two visits to NC State and they want me up there on an individual visit. Clemson, NC State, Virginia Tech, Duke, Syracuse, App State and Illinois have all come by the school. Also South Carolina.”

Sweigart is firmly on Clemson’s radar as a longtime participant in the Dabo Swinney Football Camp, and he plans to camp with the Tigers again in June.

“This will be my ninth summer at Clemson’s camp since second grade,” he said. “I want to show that I’ve gotten quicker and stronger since last year.”

NC State is the only school Sweigart has visited recently, and he doesn’t currently have any visits scheduled but plans to attend some college spring practices and spring games.

Sweigart was born and raised a Clemson fan, so he is keeping his fingers crossed in hopes of a future offer from the Tigers.

“It would mean everything since that is the school that sets the standard,” he said. “I have watched their program get better my whole life.”

Sweigart listed the many reasons why he loves Clemson and its football program.

“Coach Swinney and the coaching staff,” he started. “(Offensive line) coach (Robbie) Caldwell. The consistency of the staff. (Graduate assistant) Maverick Morris… even nice location and near home. Student-athlete facilities. Fishing and mountains there. It’s beautiful. And I’ve known Caldwell for a long time.”

“And also that they are national champs,” he added. “I also enjoy how their OL trains.”

Sweigart plans to camp at some other schools this summer besides Clemson, including possibly Florida.

As a sophomore last season, Sweigart allowed less than five sacks on the entire year while averaging about four pancake blocks per game.

