Game vs. The Citadel Postponed

Due to forecasted inclement weather, the scheduled game between The Citadel and Clemson on Tuesday at 4 p.m., at Doug Kingsmore Stadium was postponed. The game has been rescheduled for Tuesday, May 5 at 6 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium and can be viewed on ACC Network Extra.

Tickets for Tuesday’s originally scheduled game against The Citadel are valid for the rescheduled game against the Bulldogs on May 5. Fans who purchased single-game tickets for Tuesday’s game against The Citadel can exchange their tickets for a game of equal value by calling 1-800-CLEMSON.

The Tigers’ next game is Wednesday at 4 p.m., against Furman at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

—courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications