Ohio QB in contact with Clemson, considering return visit

Clemson has only offered one uncommitted quarterback prospect in the 2021 class but is showing interest in a couple of others, including Judah Holtzclaw of Westerville (Ohio) Central High School.

The 6-foot-6, 225-pound junior was recently in contact with his area recruiter for the Tigers, Robbie Caldwell.

“He just asked how I’ve been doing with recruiting and the offseason and stuff like that,” Holtzclaw told The Clemson Insider.

Holtzclaw participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer and returned to campus for the Wake Forest game in November. He also visited Clemson to watch a spring practice last year.

The Tigers invited Holtzclaw to attend their next junior day on March 7, but he is unsure if he will make the trip.

“As far as junior day goes I’ll talk to my dad about it because we’ll be at Elite 11 in Atlanta the weekend before,” he said, “so I’m not sure if we will be able to make that drive the next weekend following Elite 11.”

Holtzclaw is currently without a scholarship offer but believes some are forthcoming, and he has seen his recruitment pick up of late.

“It’s been good, during the open period a bunch of schools were coming in and talking to me. The interests are definitely increasing,” he said. “Houston, Buffalo, Bowling Green, Central Michigan have told me they are just waiting to see me throw in the spring or summer before they are going to offer me.”

Holtzclaw visited Buffalo on Feb. 1 and is scheduled to visit Georgia Tech in a couple of weeks. He also expects to take an official visit to LSU sometime soon, while he is planning a number of college trips for the spring.

Because Holtzclaw’s recruitment has not yet begun to take shape, he does not know when he will make his college decision.

“I’m not sure about that yet,” he said. “Once the offers start coming in and I start finalizing on which schools I want to go to, that’s when I’ll make my decision. I would like to commit sometime during the season but it’s really all in God’s timing for when I do that.”

Clemson is one offer that Holtzclaw is really hoping to get.

“It would mean so much to me,” he said. “Clemson is one of my top choices as far as schools I’m interested in. The culture, the people, the atmosphere, it’s all so different and it would be a dream come true if I was to get offered by them.”

As a junior last season, Holtzclaw threw for 2,110 yards and 23 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga five-star Caleb Williams is the lone uncommitted quarterback in the 2021 class with an offer from Clemson right now.

