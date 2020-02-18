Spiller highlights South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame's 2020 Class

Former Clemson running back C.J. Spiller will be a member of the 2020 the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame’s Induction Class.

The South Carolina Hall of Fame made the announcement Tuesday. Spiller will be joined by former South Carolina quarterback Todd Ellis.

Also being enshrined are Limestone coach Gaylord Perry, Hilton Head infielder Dan Driessen, USC pitcher Ed Lynch, SC State basketball scorer Roberta Williams and Columbia defensive end Peter Boulware. The seven create one of the best-ever groups in the 60-year history of the organization.

The seven individuals will be forever enshrined with the Palmetto State’s highest athletic honor on Monday, May 11 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Tickets (table of eight for $800) and program sponsorships are available by securing a table from the SCAHOF office at 803/779-0905. Payment and reservations must be made by Friday, April 10.

The SCAHOF Banquet and Ceremony is the largest annual celebration of Palmetto State sports stars under one roof. The traditional Walk of Legends that introduces past inductees is one of the event’s highlights. More information may be obtained at www.scahof.com.