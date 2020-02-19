Sunshine State DB hearing a lot from Tigers

Hollywood (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Kevin Knowles has accumulated close to 30 Division I offers, including one from Clemson that he received after working out at the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Knowles, who named the Tigers one of the programs he has been in contact with the most recently.

“Nebraska, Penn State, Clemson, Miami,” he said.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound junior has been communicating with Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, safeties coach Mickey Conn and cornerbacks coach Mike Reed.

“I’ve been talking to them about visits,” he said.

Knowles is getting to know the coaches better and looks forward to getting back on campus.

“I’m working on building a stronger relationship with them,” he said, “and yes once I get more info I’m planning on visiting.”

In addition to the aforementioned schools, Knowles’ offer list includes Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, NC State, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia and a dozen others. He says he has no favorites now.

Knowles attended Miami’s junior day last month and plans to visit Nebraska in late March or April.

As a junior last season, the class of 2021 prospect notched 45 tackles to go with six interceptions and 15 pass breakups.

