Versatile Florida athlete details Clemson interest, recruitment

Simeon Price of Pensacola (Fla.) West Florida Tech is a talented athlete in the 2021 class with around a dozen scholarship offers.

Price (6-0, 200) has recently been in touch with Clemson and received a school visit from defensive coordinator Brent Venables and safeties coach Mickey Conn during the contact period last month.

“It was an absolute honor,” Price said of the coaches coming by his school. “I’ve been watching Clemson since I’ve been playing football at 7 years old.”

In addition to Venables and Conn, Price has been in contact with cornerbacks coach Mike Reed. The Tigers are showing interest in him primarily as a versatile defensive back.

“Really the first thing they talked about was the versatility,” he said. “They’re leaning more towards the defensive side of the football, so whether that’d be nickel, corner, safety. I’m very results driven, so whatever I need to do, I’ll do that for the benefit of the team.”

Price’s offer list includes schools such as Oklahoma, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Arkansas and Nebraska. He is being recruited to play different positions on both sides of the ball by various programs.

“Other schools, honestly, it’s all over the place,” he said. “I’ve been offered at running back, receiver, corner, safety. Nebraska is a DB, I know Mississippi State is offering me as a wide receiver, South Carolina more as a guy that can line up in the backfield and play receiver. So, really my full positions.”

Price attended Florida State’s junior day on Jan. 25 and said he may visit Tennessee on March 7. Otherwise, he doesn’t currently have any trips planned but wants to check out Clemson when he can.

“Top of the line, absolutely,” he said. “If I can figure out a date with them, I would definitely get up there.”

Price has never visited Clemson before but thinks highly of the school and program based on what he knows.

“First impression is the commitment to excellence, whether that be in the classroom, on the football field or whatever else you’re doing,” he said. “With that university, everything’s top of the line, so you just want to go there and be your best in everything that you do.”

As it stands now, Price envisions delaying his college decision until the end of the current recruiting cycle.

“Right now I can see myself waiting until the class of 2021 signing day in February,” he said. “Right now I’m taking my time, assessing all my options. I’m looking to major in broadcasting journalism or sports medicine.”

Several schools are sticking out to Price right now in terms of how much interest they are showing him.

“Right now Oklahoma’s standing out, the schools that have already offered like South Carolina, Arkansas and Tennessee,” he said. “The schools that haven’t offered, I would say schools like Clemson and Florida State, schools like that.”

Price said he has not yet decided whether he wants to play on the offensive or defensive side of the ball in college.

How does he describe himself as a player?

“Just a guy who’s locked in mentally all the time,” he said. “Playing all those different positions, you have to be able to read the opposing player’s body language in whatever you’re doing. If you’re playing corner, you have to read receivers. Running back, you have to read linebackers, and so on and so forth. So, it’s just the presence of mind whenever I’m on the field.”

