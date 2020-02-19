Young blood fuels Clemson in win over Paladins

Clemson picked up its fourth straight victory to open up the season with a 3-2 win over Furman in Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday night as it utilized a lineup riddled with freshmen.

The Tigers (4-0) struggled to find timely hitting early in the game after falling behind by a pair in the top of the first inning but fought back behind solid pitching from a cast of freshmen.

Mack Anglin, Nick Hoffman, Nick Clayton and Geoffrey Gilbert combined to hold Paladin batters to just two runs on three hits and struck out a combined 13.

Hoffman (1-0) pitched three innings and recorded the first win of his career as he allowed two hits, no runs, no walks and struck out three in his first appearance as a Tiger.

Furman took advantage of Tiger mistakes early with a pair of runs on three walks, a fielder’s choice and two errors in the top of the first inning. Anglin struggled early and walked his first three hitters before an error by Sam Hall gave Furman a 2-0 lead but the young pitcher rebounded quickly and recorded seven strikeouts over his next 11 batters faced.

Clemson bounced back in the bottom of the first inning to trim Furman’s lead to 2-1 after an inning of play as Elijah Henderson scored on a sacrifice fly from James Parker.

In the bottom of the fifth, Clemson claimed a 3-2 lead over Furman after scoring a pair of runs without a hit and an effective use of small ball.

Henderson and Meredith reached base after a hit-by-pitch and base-on-balls to lead off the side for the Tigers. Then James Parker laid down a textbook bunt down the first base line and reached on an error that scored Henderson to tie the game at two, Meredith advanced to third on the play.

Catcher Adam Hackenberg delivered the go-ahead run for Clemson on a sacrifice fly to centerfield that scored Meredith and gave the Tigers a 3-2 lead it would hold for the remainder of the contest.

Clemson returns to action as it hosts Stony Brook of the America East Conference for a three-game series this weekend in Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Friday’s first pitch is set for 4 p.m.

