Clemson a dream offer for Columbia standout

Cameron Scott had a strong first season at Hammond School in Columbia, S.C., as a sophomore in 2019 after transferring from Columbia’s A.C. Flora High.

The class of 2022 wide receiver was named to the SCISA All-State Second Team after recording 37 receptions for 628 yards and nine touchdowns.

“It was a good year, getting adjusted to a new school and offense,” Scott said. “Wasn’t bad at all.”

Clemson, South Carolina and Georgia Southern are a few programs showing early interest in the 6-foot, 175-pound prospect.

“Still waiting on some more interests from other schools,” he said, “but it should start picking up soon.”

Scott made an unofficial visit to Clemson for the Charlotte game last September and plans to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp again in June. It will be his fifth summer camping with the Tigers, and he hopes to impress the coaching staff with his performance.

“I want to show my ability to run routes, create separation and be physical at the line,” he said.

Scott named three of the schools at the top of his wish list for future scholarship offers.

“South Carolina, Clemson and Georgia are definitely some dream offers for me,” he said.

There are a couple of reasons why Scott covets an offer to play for the Tigers.

“It being my favorite team growing up,” he said, “and also being one of the best colleges for receivers.”

Scott has not made any college visits recently but said he plans to take some more trips this spring and is looking to return to both Clemson and South Carolina.

