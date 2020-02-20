Clemson LB to have surgery, again

Clemson linebacker Bryton Constantin is headed for surgery for a third time.

The redshirt freshman, who has already torn his ACL twice before, reported on Twitter Thursday he will have ACL surgery for a third time next week.

The Clemson Insider confirmed Constantin’s tweet with Clemson officials Thursday afternoon, who told TCI the injury is a re-tear to the same left knee he injured orginally back in February of last year while playing in a high school basketball game.

Clemson was hopeful, Constantin could return to some form of practice this spring. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said on Feb. 5, the linebacker might be able to do some individual type work, but he would be limited in what he could do. Obviously, that is not likely to happen now.

Constantin re-tore his ACL last September during rehab work. He originally tore his knee playing in a high school basketball game last February.

Constantin was a unanimous four-star linebacker from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was a top 100 player according to Rivals.com, who listed him as No. 94 overall player coming out of high school. Rivals had him as the fifth-best inside linebacker and seventh-best player from Louisiana from the 2019 Class.

He was also ranked as fourth-best inside linebacker in the nation by ESPN, who see him as No. 157-best overall player in the nation and 10th-best player from Louisiana. He was ranked No. 199 in the nation by 247Sports and as the sixth-best inside linebacker and seventh-best player from Louisiana in their ratings.