Has anyone evaluated, recruited, developed DTs better than Clemson?

What Clemson has done in its evaluation of defensive tackles has been quite impressive.

In 2015, the Tigers brought in an athletic 300-pound defensive tackle who can run routes and catch passes, as well as carry the football and do Walter Payton type jumps at the goal line to get into the end zone.

A year later, they bring in a guy who is one of the biggest men any of us have ever seen at 6-foot-5, 350 pounds, but he has the ability to dance around offensive guards and centers when he is not overpowering them.

Of course, those two guys were top 17 picks in last year’s NFL Draft. A three-time All-American, Christian Wilkins went No. 13 overall to the Miami Dolphins, while All-American Dexter Lawrence was selected No. 17 in the first-round by the New York Giants.

Let’s not forget, before Wilkins and Lawrence, Clemson had other talented and athletic defensive tackles such as All-Pro Grady Jarrett of the Atlanta Falcons and D.J. Reader and Carlos Watkins of the Houston Texans.

“We had to really evaluate well and occasionally, we got the guy everybody wanted, but not all the time,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. “So, evaluation and development has been the key. Then, as we have had success, we have been able to get more of a finished type-product kind of guy. A Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence type of guy.

“That is the biggest difference. A lot of these guys come in now and they are ready to help.”

Guys like Tyler Davis.

Davis made an immediate impact as a freshman last season. He became the first true freshman to start at defensive tackle since 1974 and set a school record for starts by a freshman at defensive tackle with 13. In all, Davis was charged with 51 tackles, including 9.0 behind the line, 5.5 sacks, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery. He played in all 15 games for the Tigers. He earned second-team All-ACC honors.

“Some of these guys now we are signing, they’re just further along when you watch them,” Swinney said. “That is why everybody in the country is recruiting them. Guys like a Christian, like a Dexter, who can pretty much help the day they show up. That is the biggest difference.

“Our evaluation is still critical. Our development is still critical, but we are just attracting more finished products.”

This year, Clemson brought in 5-stars Bryan Bresee and Demonte Capehart, who are already on campus and our ready to participate in spring practice, which begins next Wednesday.

Bresee is big, strong and freakishly athletic for his size. He has clocked a 4.13-second shuttle run and recorded a 32-inch vertical jump. Clemson defensive tackles coach Todd Bates said he has never been around a player who came in more physically ready to play than Bresee, while Swinney compared him to Wilkins, but stronger, more heavy-handed and more violent.

Capehart has a fast first step and plays with strong hands. He can beat opposing offensive linemen with his power and push, or he can use his quickness and array of pass-rush moves to get past a blocker.

Sound familiar?

Because of his tools and athleticism, Capehart has the ability to potentially play on the edge as well in a 3-4 scheme.

—Gavin Oliver contributed to this story

