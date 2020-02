Clemson head coach Monte Lee couldn’t have been happier with the Tigers’ pitching Friday after their 2-0 win over Stony Brook in Game 1 of their three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Lee, pitcher Sam Weatherly, shortstop Sam Hall and closer Carson Spiers discuss Clemson’s win as the Tigers moved to 5-0 in the young season.

Watch the postgame press conference on TCITV: