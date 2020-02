Clemson struck first in their first game versus the Stony Brook Seawolves.

Mac Starbuck was hit by a pitch and then advanced to second on a hit by Kier Meredith. Elijah Henderson singled to load the bases. With the bases loaded, Adam Hackenberg hit a line drive and was caught out on a double play, but brought in Mac Starbuck in the process.

Tigers lead 1-0 in the first.

