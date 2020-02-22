Goodwin’s 2-run homer lifts Clemson in first ever extra inning game

Hannah Goodwin lifted a two-run shot to centerfield in the top of the eighth inning Saturday as Clemson rallied to beat Stetson 8-6 in the program’s first ever extra inning game.

The win came in the Tigers’ fourth game of the Diamond 9 Citrus Classic Tournament in Kissimmee, Florida. Clemson is 2-2 in the four games. It lost to Oakland, 4-2, in its first game at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on Saturday.

After MK Bonamy was placed on second per extra innings rules in softball, Goodwin to the first pitch over the fence in centerfield for what turned out to the game-winning hit. Goodwin finished the game 3-for-4, while scoring two runs as well.

Valerie Cagle, who had a two-run homer in the third inning, picked up the win the circle for the Tigers, as she came on in the sixth inning in relief of starter Logan Caymol. The redshirt freshman gave up one earned run in five innings of work.

Clemson (9-7) added another run in the inning of a Stetson error. It finished the game with 12 hits. Besides, Goodwin’s three hits, Clemson also got two hits and two RBIs from Cagle, while Grace Mattimore had two hits and scored a run.

The Tigers trailed 4-1 after Stetson scored four runs in the bottom of the second inning. However, Clemson answered with four runs of their own in the top of third inning. Cagle hit a two-run shot to right center to pull the Tigers within one run, while Marissa Guimbarda followed with a solo shot to centerfield on a 2-1 count.

Later in the third inning, with two outs, Arielle Oda drove home Goodwin with a base hit to right field to give Clemson a 5-4 lead at the time. Stetson tied the game at 5 in the bottom of the third inning and the game stayed that way until the eighth inning.

The Tigers will play Morgan State Sunday at 10 a.m. in their final game of the tournament.