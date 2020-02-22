Monte Lee asked everyone to pray for Sheldon Reed

Clemson head coach Monte Lee opened his postgame press conference Saturday following the Tigers’ 1-0 win over Stony Brook by asking everyone to pray for pitcher Sheldon Reed.

The senior has dreamed about helping the Tigers on the mound and he got his chance against Stony Brook in Game 2 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Reed came in to pitch in the seventh inning with runners on second and third and two outs. He got the strike out to end the threat, but in the eighth inning, he had to leave the game with an injury to his arm.

Watch Lee ask for prayers for Reed as he explains what happened to his pitcher.

Clemson baseball is back. Get your official Clemson gear right here!