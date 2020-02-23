Clemson pitching sets longest scoreless streak since 1992

Once again, Clemson got great pitching. But once again, its bats did very little.

In fact, if it was not for Stony Brook pitchers Nick DeGennaro and Brandon Bonanno offering free gifts, the Tigers might not have won the game. Regardless they did.

Kier Meredith scored what turned out to be the game-winner on a bases loaded walk from Bonanno in the bottom of the eighth inning, as Clemson completed a sweep of the Seawolves with a 3-1 victory Saturday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

Clemson finished the game with just three hits.

“We continue to struggle offensively, but we have to keep pressing on and keep fighting through it,” Clemson head coach coach Monte Lee said. “Guys are staying positive in the dugout, but our pitching staff, again, did an outstanding job.”

The Tigers’ arms continued their dominance to start the season with another great outing. Dating back to Wednesday’s win over Furman, they pitched 33 scoreless innings in a row, the longest such streak by Clemson pitching since 1992 when those Tigers opened the season with three consecutive shutouts. That’s the last time a Clemson team recorded three straight shutouts in a season.

Clemson came close on Sunday to recording its third straight shutout, but Stony Brook finally got a runner home for the first time in the series with a single run in the top of the seventh inning. However, the run was unearned, meaning the Tigers went the entire weekend without allowing an earned run.

Through seven games, Clemson has a team earn run average of 0.70.

Carson Spiers picked up the win on the mound after he came in relief of Matt Clark with one out in the seventh inning.

Spencer Strider, Mat Clark and Spiers combined to allow just five hits, while striking out 11 batters and walking none.

Clemson (7-0) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning when Dylan Brewer came home on a balk from Stony Brook starter Nick DeGennaro. Brewer had singled to centerfield with two outs. He then stole second base and moved to third on a throwing error from DeGennaro before the righty was called for a balk.

The Seawolves tied things up in the top of the seventh inning after a lead-off hit by John Tuccillo, who came home to score due to a muffed throw by Chad Fairey at first base. Fairey’s drop moved him over to third base and he later scored on a fly ball to right field from Shane Paradine.

The Tigers added an insurance run after Meredith scored for their 2-1 lead, as Bryce Teodosio brought Davis Sharpe home with a base hit to second base with the bases load and two outs in the eighth. That gave Clemson its 3-1 lead.

Clemson will host East Tennessee State at 4 p.m., on Tuesday.

Clemson baseball is back. Get your official Clemson gear right here!