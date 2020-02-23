Clemson Recruiting: Most Wanted (Offense)

Clemson owns nine commitments in its 2021 recruiting class, which currently ranks No. 2 nationally behind only Ohio State, and the Tigers have their sights set on landing a lot more top talent.

In this feature, The Clemson Insider takes a look at Clemson’s most-wanted prospects on the offensive side of the ball in the 2021 class (in alphabetical order):

Emeka Egbuka, 5-star WR, Steilacoom, Wash. (Steilacoom):

The top-ranked receiver in the country, Egbuka received an offer from Clemson last June and traveled to campus a month later. He told TCI recently that the Tigers are one of the schools recruiting him the hardest, along with Washington, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Stanford and LSU. Egbuka reaffirmed to TCI that he intends to give Clemson one of his official visits in the fall. He says he is not sure when he will make his decision and plans to pull the trigger on a commitment whenever the time feels right.

Tristan Leigh, 4-star OT, Fairfax, Va. (Robinson):

Leigh added an offer from Clemson while on campus for its elite junior day in late January and told us afterward that the Tigers are “definitely up there” on his list of well over two dozen offers. The Tigers also played host to Leigh for the Florida State game in October. LSU, Penn State and Notre Dame are a few of the top contenders for Leigh, along with Clemson. It remains to be seen if he will wrap up his recruitment before his senior season or wait until after he takes official visits in the fall.

Nolan Rucci, 5-star OT, Lititz, Pa. (Warwick):

Penn State is viewed as the frontrunner for Rucci, and rightfully so – his father, Todd Rucci, was an offensive lineman for the Nittany Lions. Nolan’s older brother is a freshman tight end at Wisconsin, and the Badgers are in the hunt for Nolan along with Penn State, Clemson and schools such as Notre Dame, Ohio State and Michigan. Rucci hopes to have his recruitment wrapped up by the end of the spring or early in the summer. He visited Clemson for the FSU game last season as well and may return to campus in the spring.

Will Shipley, 5-star APB, Matthews, N.C. (Weddington):

Shipley, the nation’s top-ranked all-purpose back, received Clemson’s first offer to a running back in the 2021 class last July after working out at the Dabo Swinney Camp for the second straight summer. The Tigers accepted a commitment from Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star running back Phil Mafah in August but have continued to court Shipley as an oversign candidate. Shipley has narrowed his focus to a small group of schools including Clemson, Notre Dame, NC State, Stanford and Ohio State, and he wants to make a commitment before his senior season. The Tigers hosted Shipley twice for games last season and got him back on campus for their January elite junior day. Notre Dame looks like Clemson’s biggest competition, and he is expected to return to South Bend in March.

Troy Stellato, 4-star WR, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Cardinal Gibbons):

Stellato earned an offer from Clemson in October before visiting Death Valley for the Wake Forest game in November. On Christmas Day, Stellato announced a top six featuring Alabama, Clemson, LSU, North Carolina, Ohio State and Southern Cal. Stellato is taking his recruitment slow and keeping his options open, but this is shaping up to be a battle between the Tigers and Buckeyes, and it’s very close right now. Stellato is ranked as the No. 13 receiver and No. 100 overall prospect in the 2021 class by 247Sports.

Caleb Williams, 5-star QB, Washington, D.C. (Gonzaga):

Williams, the No. 1-rated dual-threat quarterback in the country, holds Clemson’s lone offer to an uncommitted 2021 QB to date. He picked up the offer in October after attending Clemson’s game against Texas A&M a month earlier, then returned to campus for the January elite junior day. The latest visit strengthened Clemson’s standing as one of the schools under consideration from Williams, though the Tigers’ chances of landing him may be impacted by the presence of five-star quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei just one year ahead of him. Oklahoma, LSU, Penn State and Oregon have been squarely in the mix as well, with the Sooners considered the frontrunner right now heading into his visit to Norman next month.

Mario Williams, 4-star WR, Plant City, Fla. (Plant City):

Clemson is targeting Williams as a slot receiver and extended an offer to him in January. According to Williams, the Tigers are among those currently recruiting him hardest along with Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU and Oklahoma. He has not yet visited Clemson, but the Tigers appear poised to get him on campus this spring. Williams hails from the same school as former Clemson wideout T.J. Chase, who will join FAU as a graduate transfer this summer.

