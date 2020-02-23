Tigers explode for 5 runs in last 2 inning to beat Morgan State

Clemson scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning and then added two more in the seventh to beat Morgan State, 6-3, Saturday in the final game of the Diamond 9 Citrus Softball Tournament in Kissimmee, Fla.

The Tigers got RBIs from Cammy Pereira and JoJo Hyatt in the top of the sixth inning, as well as an unearned run when Alia Logoleo reached on an error to score MK Bonamy that broke a 1-1 tie at the time.

The win improved Clemson to 10-7 overall. The Tigers finished the Diamond 9 Citrus Softball Tournament with a 3-2 record.

Clemson added much need insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning, as Marissa Guimbarda doubled to score Valerie Cagle and Bonamy singled to right field to bring Guimbarda home.

Cagle earned the win in the circle, and her third of the tournament, by pitching a complete game. The freshman allowed three runs on five hits, while striking out eight and walking just one.

The game was scoreless through the first four innings until Clemson took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning when Pereira singled through the left side with one out to score Logoleo, who reached on an error to start the inning.

Clemson was led by Pereira’s 2-for-3 day, which included 2 RBIs, while Guimbarda was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Bonamy was 2-for-4 as well with an RBI. Logoleo finished the morning 3-for-4 at the plate.

The Tigers will begin a 10-game home stand beginning on Wednesday when they host Georgia at the Clemson Softball Stadium in Clemson.