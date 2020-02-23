What do recruiting rankings tell us about the Clemson-BC matchup?

The Clemson Insider thought it would be interesting to analyze the matchups on Clemson’s 2020 schedule from a recruiting standpoint by going back and looking at where the Tigers’ projected starters were ranked as recruits versus where the projected starters for their opponents were ranked.

In this article, we break down Clemson’s game against Boston College on Oct 2. Below is a rundown of the projected starters for both teams, as it stands now, and their high school star ratings and prospect rankings according to the 247Sports Composite:

Clemson offense:

LT – Jackson Carman (5-star, No. 17 national, No. 2 OT)

LG – Matt Bockhorst (4-star, No. 240 national, No. 17 OG)

C – Cade Stewart (3-star, No. 2021 national, No. 163 OT)

RG – Will Putnam (4-star, No. 101 national, No. 5 OG)

RT – Jordan McFadden (3-star, No. 819 national, No. 66 OT)

TE – Braden Galloway (3-star, No. 858 national, No. 41 TE)

WR – Joseph Ngata (4-star, No. 52 national, No. 9 WR)

QB – Trevor Lawrence (5-star, No. 1 national, No. 1 QB)

RB – Travis Etienne (4-star, No. 213 national, No. 15 RB)

WR – Justyn Ross (4-star, No. 45 national, No. 7 WR)

WR – Amari Rodgers (4-star, No. 117 national, No. 16 WR)

Clemson defense:

DE – Justin Foster (4-star, No. 156 national, No. 11 WDE)

DT – Tyler Davis (4-star, No. 137 national, No. 12 DT)

DT – Nyles Pinckney (4-star, No. 327 national, No. 34 DT)

DE – Xavier Thomas (5-star, No. 3 national, No. 1 SDE)

SLB/NB – Mike Jones Jr. (4-star, No. 210 national, No. 15 OLB)

MLB – James Skalski (3-star, No. 680 national, No. 44 OLB)

WLB – Baylon Spector (3-star, No. 609 national, No. 45 S)

CB – Derion Kendrick (5-star, No. 26 national, No. 4 WR)

SS – Lannden Zanders (3-star, No. 781 national, No. 61 S)

FS – Nolan Turner (NR)

CB – Mario Goodrich (4-star, No. 114 national, No. 4 ATH)

Boston College offense:

LT – Tyler Vrabel (3-star, No. 1386 national, No. 128 OT)

LG – Zion Johnson (NR)

C – Alec Lindstrom (2-star, No. 2326 national, No. 33 OC)

RG – Adam Korutz (3-star, No. 1860 national, No. 113 DT)

RT – Ben Petrula (3-star, No. 722 national, No. 33 OG)

X – Kobay White (3-star, No. 875 national, No. 133 WR)

TE – Hunter Long (3-star, No. 1633 national, No. 80 TE)

TE – Joey Luchetti (3-star, No. 1141 national, No. 48 TE)

RB – David Bailey (3-star, No. 1391 national, No. 84 RB)

QB – Dennis Grosel (NR)

Z – Zay Flowers (3-star, No. 1202 national, No. 139 WR)

Boston College defense:

DE – Bryce Morais (3-star, No. 853 national, No. 40 SDE) or Izaiah Henderson (3-star, No. 995 national, No. 67 SDE)

DT – Kyiev Bennermon (3-star, No. 1716 national, No. 120 DT) or Ryan Betro (3-star, No. 1175 national, No. 78 DT)

NT – TJ Rayam (2-star, No. 3192 national, No. 189 DT)

DE – Marcus Valdez (3-star, No. 1634 national, No. 82 SDE) or Brandon Barlow (3-star, No. 1696 national, No. 96 WDE)

SLB – Isaiah McDuffie (3-star, No. 1092 national, No. 70 OLB)

MLB – John Lamot (3-star, No. 2039 national, No. 137 ATH)

WLB – Max Richardson (3-star, No. 1456 national, No. 63 ILB)

LC – Brandon Sebastian (3-star, No. 708 national, No. 70 CB)

SS – Jahmin Muse (3-star, No. 1071 national, No. 81 S)

FS – Mike Palmer (2-star, No. 2252 national, No. 167 S)

RC – Jason Maitre (3-star, No. 1732 national, No. 133 ATH)

Notes: On paper, Boston College’s projected starting lineups appear to be two of the least talented units that Clemson will face all season. The Eagles do not have a former four-star prospect among their projected starters, with most of them former three-star recruits and a few of them former two-stars. The vast majority of their projected starters were ranked outside of the top 1,000 players in the country as high school prospects. Of the players listed above, cornerback Brandon Sebastian was the most highly regarded coming out of high school, and he was only ranked as the No. 708 overall prospect in the country according to the 247Sports Composite. The disparity in talent between BC’s projected starters and Clemson’s is obvious, and that bodes well for the Tigers when they travel to Chestnut Hill, Mass., to play the Eagles in early October. Clemson has beaten BC in nine straight games, and it looks very likely that the winning streak will extend to double digits.

**All ratings/rankings according to the 247Sports Composite

