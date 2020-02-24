Top-50 national recruit: Clemson ‘building a great dynasty’

Clemson has dished out a bunch of defensive back offers recently, including one to Sage Ryan of Lafayette (La.) Christian Academy.

Ryan is ranked as a top-50 national prospect in the 2021 class. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound athlete played running back, slot receiver, cornerback, safety and even some outside linebacker as a junior last season.

The Tigers offered him as a cornerback in late January.

“I was surprised they offered me this early,” Ryan told The Clemson Insider. “It was over the phone.”

What has Ryan been hearing from the Tigers’ coaching staff?

“That they love my style of play and that they want me to come visit there,” he said.

Ryan is very high on Clemson’s program from what he knows about it.

“I think Clemson is a great program, well-organized under their head coach,” he said. “They’re building a great dynasty over at Clemson.”

Along with Clemson, Ryan has received offers from LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and Tennessee among others.

According to Ryan’s coach at Lafayette Christian Academy, Jacarde Carter, Ryan has been eyeing a springtime decision.

“He said that he would try to make a decision by his birthday, which is May 20,” Carter said.

Ryan is ranked as the No. 1 athlete and No. 36 overall prospect in the 2021 class per the 247Sports Composite. He is being recruited to play on offense by some schools and defense by others.

“Offensively, he’s a dynamic playmaker,” Carter said. “With the ball in his hands, he can score some touchdowns. Defensively, in the secondary, he’s one of the most patient kids that I have seen in terms of waiting on you to make your move and then reacting. Patience at DB, that’s vital, that’s important. He’s got some of those natural instincts at DB, but he’s also a hitter. He enjoys running through people’s faces. Some kids can run, they can jump and they’re freakish athletes, but they lack the physicality. He’s a physical football player. He loves the contact.”

Last season, Ryan caught 37 passes for 702 yards and eight touchdowns while also rushing for 263 yards and seven touchdowns on 38 carries. In addition, he returned seven kickoffs for 371 yards and three touchdowns and returned 13 punts for 342 yards and three more scores.

Defensively, Ryan recorded 31 tackles, four tackles for loss, two interceptions (one for a touchdown) and a fumble recovery.

