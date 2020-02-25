First Pitch with Taylor: East Tennessee State

Clemson battles East Tennessee State Tuesday afternoon at Doug Kingmsore Stadium.
Taylor previews the game in this edition of First Pitch.
Payton Page is one of the best players Steven Davis has been around in his two decades as a coach at Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C. The Clemson Insider visited Dudley on Monday to see Page as part of (…)
No surprise, but Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins feels he is the top receiver in an NFL Draft pool that could have as many as five wide receivers taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Right now, (…)
While the recruiting process has been fun for Payton Page, the five-star defensive tackle from Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley admits he is getting a bit stressed out as he tries to make one of the biggest (…)
When James Skalski failed to make All-ACC last season, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was not happy about it. “I’m not sure how Skalski didn’t make it,” Swinney said back in December. “He’s (…)
The last time we saw Derion Kendrick and the Clemson cornerbacks, they were getting lit up by LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. The Heisman Trophy winner threw for a national championship game record 463 yards and (…)
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Clemson Insider traveled to Dudley High School on Monday to visit with five-star defensive tackle Payton Page, one of the Tigers’ top targets in the 2021 class regardless of position. Page (…)
When Clemson starts spring practice on Wednesday, it will be a little different for Dabo Swinney than in years past. Since 2008, the Tigers’ head coach has opened every practice with Jeff Scott by his (…)
Clemson has dished out a bunch of defensive back offers recently, including one to Sage Ryan of Lafayette (La.) Christian Academy. Ryan is ranked as a top-50 national prospect in the 2021 class. The (…)
It has been six weeks since the 2019 football season ended for the Clemson Tigers. On Wednesday, they will be back on the field getting ready for 2020. Though it is still February and the spring is (…)