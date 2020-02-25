Higgins impresses at NFL Scouting Combine

No surprise, but Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins feels he is the top receiver in an NFL Draft pool that could have as many as five wide receivers taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Right now, Higgins would be one of those five guys, as he is listed as a top 25 pick in everyone’s mock draft. A few even have him in the top 15.

However, during media interviews on Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Higgins explained he still has some things he will need to improve on.

“Definitely, the full route tree because I was limited on my routes,” he said. “But really just becoming a pro football player. I am, obviously, not a pro, yet. But hopefully, that day will come. So, hopefully, just becoming a pro football player.”

Higgins day is coming soon. The 6-foot-4, 216-pound receiver will likely be selected on the first day of the NFL Draft in April.

“I feel like I can go on a team and immediately impact that team and help that team get to a Super Bowl,” he said.

Why does Higgins feel like he can make that kind of an impact?

“I feel like I am going to bring that positive energy to the locker room,” he said. “Obviously, I am a tall receiver and I am going to win those 50/50 balls … 80/20 my way.”

This past season, Higgins earned All-ACC honors after he finished second in the league with a per catch average of 19.8 yards. He led the Tigers with 1,167 yards, which ranked third in the ACC. His 13 touchdown receptions led the conference.

As for improving his full route tree, Higgins said that is what comes with being a wide receiver in the NFL.

“That is just something I am going to have to work on,” he said. “Every receiver is going to have to run a full route tree eventually, but it is something that I am going to have to work on. They know that, so it is something that is going to have to get done.”

Higgins finished his Clemson career with 21 touchdowns which tied DeAndre Hopkins’ and Sammy Watkins’ program record for career touchdowns. He started 30 of the 43 games he played in at Clemson while catching 135 passes for 2,448 yards.

He left Clemson has the only player in school history to record 10 or more touchdown receptions in consecutive seasons.

Higgins is expected to participate in on-field workouts at the combine on Thursday.